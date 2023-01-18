NDC to hold primaries for Presidential and parliamentary candidates on May 13

Filing of nominations will take place between Wednesday, February 22 to Friday, February 24.

The submission and filing of forms would also take place from Monday, March 20, 2023, to Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

“Picking up of forms will begin from Monday 22nd to 24th of February 2023 on the party’s website at a fee of GH¢5,000 and submission at a fee of GH¢40,000 from March 20 to March 22. Subsequently, vetting for the aspirants will be held from 27th to 29th March”, the party said.

“Presidential aspirants are expected to pick up forms from the party’s head office from the 22nd to 24th of February.”

“The party’s doors will be opened for submission of forms from the 20th to 22nd March 2023.”

“Vetting of the Presidential aspirants will also take place from 27th to 29th March.”

“Fee charges for picking up forms go for GH¢30,000 while the filing fees go for GH¢500,000.”

However, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has advised Ghanaians to ignore the NDC.

According to Richard Ahiagbah, the Communications Director of the NPP, despite the current economic challenges the party is the best for the country.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, NDC national chairman Pulse Ghana

Mr Ahiagbah indicated that the Akufo-Addo administration recognises the pain inflicted on them by the Covdi 19 and the Russia-Ukraine war and is working to ameliorate the hardships.

In a tweet, Mr Ahiagbah said “There’s no denying the difficulties of our predicament brought on by the global misfortune of Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.

“The NPP and government recognizes the pain. But what is hard to fathom is the excessive fear-mongering of the NDC as thou they have alternative proposals. Nothing!”