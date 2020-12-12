According to the NDC, it will officially seek the intervention of the Asantehene in some regions including the Ashanti region where they believe the election results are flawed.

The NDC’s Ashanti Region Chairman, Augustus Nana Akwasi disclosed the party’s intentions while addressing the press.

He noted that the NDC will use the appropriate channels to address the issue, for that matter, he has asked NDC members to converge at Asawase on Sunday, December 13, which afterwards the march will begin to the Manhyia Palace to present the petition.

“The national executives of the party have been working on the issues but we in the Ashanti Region feel it’s appropriate to officially call on the Otumfuo to intervene,” he said.

Adding that “Some several infractions and irregularities have transpired at almost all the polling stations across the country and as peace-loving citizens of this country, we want to use the appropriate channels. But first, we will march from Asawase to Manhyia Palace to put before the Asantehene our petition."