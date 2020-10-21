He said he will warn his appointees not to take the office of the Special Prosecutor for granted.

According to him, he will give the Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu the free space to do his work to the best of his abilities and fight corruption in the country.

Speaking to Accra-based Adom FM, Mahama said the administration of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has made it difficult for the Special Prosecutor to function effectively.

He believes President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has tied up the hands of Martin Amidu from prosecuting corrupt appointees in his government.

Martin Amidu, Special Prosecutor

He said the President has refused to comply with the laws designed to ensure good governance and to protect the public purse and accused the officials of deliberately sabotaging the work of the Special Prosecutor.

He said "If we come, we leave the office of the Special Prosecutor to work freely, we will maintain it because it was established by Parliament. And the point is I will warn my appointees against messing with him [Amidu] because, if he gets hold of any of them for corruption, I cannot intervene. And that should be the attitude of a President towards corruption."