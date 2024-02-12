ADVERTISEMENT
NDC will prosecute Bawumia for corruption when he leaves office — Sammy Gyamfi

Emmanuel Tornyi

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has asserted that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia would face prosecution if found guilty of corruption.


Sammy Gyamfi

Gyamfi highlighted that during the almost 8 years the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been in office, they have failed to substantiate any corruption allegations against former President John Mahama.

Gyamfi expressed the view that Mahama was not corrupt, pointing instead to the Vice President's alleged involvement in corruption related to the PDS scandal.

In response to Akbar Yussif Rohullah Khomeini, an aide to Dr. Bawumia, who had described Mahama as incurably corrupt, Sammy Gyamfi speaking on TV3 said "Let Bawumia leave office we will prosecute him…you have been in office for eight years but haven’t found any act of corruption against Mahama."

Akbar responded to Sammy Gyamfi's earlier comment on the show, stating that Mahama lacked integrity in the fight against corruption.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

This came after Gyamfi had characterized Dr. Bawumia as a chronic liar.

Meanwhile, the NPP flagbearer presenting his vision to Ghanaians emphasised his commitment to integrity and trustworthiness in the fight against corruption.

He underscored his pledge to combat corruption and highlights his personal integrity as a foundation for addressing the issue if elected as President.

According to him, public trust and a clean record are crucial elements in such endeavours.

Dr. Bawumia said his government will digitalize all state agencies as part of efforts to curb corruption.



Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

