NDC will resist any attempt by NPP to rig 2024 elections — Mahama

"The NPP should not even think of rigging the elections because the NDC would mark them boot for boot," he said.

The NDC grassroots, he said had been well positioned to protect the ballot boxes very well.

Addressing party executives and delegates in the Abuakwa South, Abuakwa North, Fanteakwa South, and Fanteakwa North constituencies in the Eastern Region as part of his three-day campaign tour of the Eastern Region, Mahama stated that the NDC had already prepared mentally, physically, and psychologically to police the ballot boxes very well.

He entreated constituency executives to be resolute and resist any move by the NPP to rig the 2024 general elections.

Mahama further noted that the NDC would not countenance any move by the NPP to rig the elections.

