NDC women organisers accuse Greater Accra Chairman of misconduct in petition to FEC

Signed by over 40 constituency women organisers in the Greater Accra Region and submitted to the party on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, the petition alleged that Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore displayed male aggression and threatened assault on some leading women in the party.

The petitioners also accused him of exhibiting sexist tendencies by verbally abusing some women in the party, insisting he has been emboldened because no one has called him to order.

Pulse Ghana

“Apart from other alleged misconduct of the Regional Chairman since he took office, some of which have been reported in the media, he is repeatedly displaying tendencies of a misogynist,” a section of the petition said.

“In the full glare of onlookers, the Regional Chairman has threatened assault on key women in leading roles in the Party and called them despicable names, setting them up for public ridicule.

“During the 2022 National Congress of the Party, the Regional Chairman called the Deputy Regional Secretary, Madam Patricia Akuyea Addy, an ‘ashawo’ (meaning ‘prostitute’), while attempting to assault her.

“This is apparently because she questioned why the Regional Chairman wanted to usurp the powers of the Regional Secretary by seizing accreditation tags meant for Party Delegates. Despite calls on him to withdraw the disparaging words and apologise, he remained adamant and went unpunished.”

The group noted the urgency of the situation, explaining that with the Greater Accra Region holding a key and strategic role in the 2024 election, it is imperative that efforts are made by the NEC to whip Emmanuel Ashie Moore in line and ensure that the women’s wing of the party executes their duties with utmost confidence to help bring the party back to power.

“We deem it necessary to object strongly to the conduct of the Regional Chairman and to place this objection on record. It is highly inappropriate for Mr. Ashie Moore to continue denigrating women in the Party and, as women organisers leading the women’s wings of our various constituencies, we are extremely worried that if steps are not taken to get him to put a stop to this behaviour, we may also suffer similar fates.