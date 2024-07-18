NDC women organisers accuse Greater Accra Chairman of misconduct in petition to FEC

The group has, therefore, petitioned the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the party to take action on their concerns.
The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the opposition NDC, Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, has been accused of alleged misconduct by some constituency women organisers of the party.
Signed by over 40 constituency women organisers in the Greater Accra Region and submitted to the party on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, the petition alleged that Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore displayed male aggression and threatened assault on some leading women in the party.
The petitioners also accused him of exhibiting sexist tendencies by verbally abusing some women in the party, insisting he has been emboldened because no one has called him to order.
“Apart from other alleged misconduct of the Regional Chairman since he took office, some of which have been reported in the media, he is repeatedly displaying tendencies of a misogynist,” a section of the petition said.
“In the full glare of onlookers, the Regional Chairman has threatened assault on key women in leading roles in the Party and called them despicable names, setting them up for public ridicule.
“During the 2022 National Congress of the Party, the Regional Chairman called the Deputy Regional Secretary, Madam Patricia Akuyea Addy, an ‘ashawo’ (meaning ‘prostitute’), while attempting to assault her.
“This is apparently because she questioned why the Regional Chairman wanted to usurp the powers of the Regional Secretary by seizing accreditation tags meant for Party Delegates. Despite calls on him to withdraw the disparaging words and apologise, he remained adamant and went unpunished.”
The group noted the urgency of the situation, explaining that with the Greater Accra Region holding a key and strategic role in the 2024 election, it is imperative that efforts are made by the NEC to whip Emmanuel Ashie Moore in line and ensure that the women’s wing of the party executes their duties with utmost confidence to help bring the party back to power.
“We deem it necessary to object strongly to the conduct of the Regional Chairman and to place this objection on record. It is highly inappropriate for Mr. Ashie Moore to continue denigrating women in the Party and, as women organisers leading the women’s wings of our various constituencies, we are extremely worried that if steps are not taken to get him to put a stop to this behaviour, we may also suffer similar fates.
“It is absolutely unacceptable for a Regional Chairman to wear this dishonourable badge of misogynism in a critical region like Greater Accra. Even though he may have a record as an ‘abuser of women’, once he has assumed the role of Regional Chairman, his conduct must reflect the ethics of that noble office. Against this backdrop, we request your outfit to act swiftly to call the Regional Chairman to order,” the petition added.