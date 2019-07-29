John Mahama said the outcome of the 2020 polls will be crucial to the future of the NDC as well as the future of Ghana.

He, therefore, called for the party’s polling agents to be selected based on their skills, knowledge and competence.

According to him, only such qualified people can supervise the 2020 polls effectively to ensure victory for the NDC.

Mahama was speaking at a retreat for the party’s election directors in Tamale in the Northern region.

“Party agents will not be selected on how long they have been in the party, or what position they occupy in the executive,” he highlighted.

“Party agents will be selected, based on their abilities and skills not only to be able to monitor the election at the polling station. They should be able to monitor the forms. So, they must have basic numeracy skills and be able to identify numbers, both in figures and in words and make sure that, the right voting figures have been put on the pink sheet.”

The NDC flagbearer said the roles of a polling agent go beyond just identifying persons who come to vote.

He said polling agents should be attentive to details and must be able to point out imposters and tabulate votes before the declaration of final results.

“That is the criteria for choosing party agents not that, they are just able to identify people who come to vote.

“It is important, they should be able to identify if someone is an impostor but more importantly, to have the skills to ensure that the number of people who have voted is the same as the number of votes that finally end up in the ballot box,” Mahama added.