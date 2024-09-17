ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NDC’s ‘Enough is Enough’ demo against the EC comes off today

Evans Annang

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) protest against the Electoral Commission (EC) is set to come off today, September 17.

NDC demonstrate
NDC demonstrate

The leadership of the NDC ordered all its regional offices to protest after raising concerns over alleged discrepancies in the 2024 voter register.

Recommended articles

NDC raised concerns when it was furnished with the provisional voters register, stating there were a lot of discrepancies, including bloating of the electoral role in some of the polling stations, which it said formed parts of the EC’s attempts to rig the December 7 polls to favour the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Chairman of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia therefore called for a nationwide protest during a campaign rally.

The party is also calling for a forensic audit of the register, which it said will enhance the credibility of the upcoming general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT
Johnson Asiedu Nketia, NDC national chairman
Johnson Asiedu Nketia, NDC national chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, NDC national chairman Pulse Ghana

The Ghana Police Service also reassured the public that the police were fully equipped to provide security throughout the demonstration during a press conference on Monday, September 16.

The party claims that serious discrepancies exist between the 2024 Provisional Voter Register provided to them and the one employed by EC officials during the recent Voter Register Exhibition exercise.

Key figures within the NDC, including the party’s flagbearer and former President John Dramani Mahama, have pointed to numerous issues within the voter register. These issues reportedly include the inclusion of deceased persons, instances of multiple registrations, illegal voter transfers, and unnotified changes in polling stations, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with Metro TV on Wednesday, 28 August 2024, Dr Omane Boamah, the NDC's Director of Elections and ICT, voiced his astonishment at the number of anomalies discovered in the 2024 Provisional Voter Register. Dr Boamah highlighted that the register provided to the NDC differs significantly from the one used for the exhibition exercise.

Among the most alarming findings, Dr Boamah claimed that the NDC identified 50,000 deceased individuals still listed on the voter register. "Our study of the register since they gave it to us has identified 50,000 dead people on it. We are still taking out the dead people," he stated.

He also raised concerns about illegal voter transfers, citing the example of the constituency of the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, where nearly 2,000 voters were allegedly transferred out of the constituency without their knowledge, while a similar number of voters were transferred in.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Electoral Comissioner Jean Mensah and Bossman Asare

2024 presidential election: 39 Ghanaians pick nomination forms; check out the list

Kofi Akpaloo, LPG founder

Akpaloo vows to win election 2024: 'Forget numerical strength of NPP, NDC'

Dr Kabiru Mahama and Hajia Zuwera Lariba Abudu

Dr. Kabiru Mahama automatically becomes NPP's Walewale PC as MP Lariba gives up

Pius Hardzide

What's wrong with MP helping constituents travel abroad? - Hadzide asks critics