It appears the claim of nepotism against the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is not going away anytime soon.

This is because it has emerged that Speaker Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye's daughter and the daughter in-law of the former campaign manager of President Nana Akufo-Addo, Stephen Mac Manu, have been appointed into key positions.

Prof Oquaye's daughter, Maria Edith Ocquaye, has reportedly been appointed as Head of Corporate Affairs at the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

Meanwhile, his son, Mike Oquaye Jr, is currently Ghana's High Commissioner to India.

Mac Manu's in-law, Akosua Manu, on the other hand, has been appointed as a Deputy CEO of the National Youth Authority.

Mac Manu is the Board Chair of the Ghana Port and Harbours Authority.

Early this week, the National Democratic Congress published a list of persons they said were either family members of President Akufo-Addo or his close associates, who have been appointed into key government positions.

The party tag the appoints as "family and friends," and called for an anti-nepotism law to check the appointment of family members into government.