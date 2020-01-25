A statement from the Electoral Commission (EC) says the meeting is to engage the political parties over the EC's plan to compile a new Voters’ Register ahead of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.

“The Eminent Advisory Committee will meet with the Electoral Commission and the Inter-Party Advisory Committee as earlier indicated. The meeting will seek to engage with the Inter Party Advisory Committee on the Electoral Commission’s plan to compile a new Voters’ Register ahead of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections. The meeting will be held on Thursday, 30th January, 2020,” the statement, signed by the EC’s acting Director of Public Affairs, Sylvia Annoh, said.

The NDC has objected to the decision by EC to compile a new voters' register for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to the party, the decision defied logic and must be fiercely resisted.

However, the EC said it will begin compiling the new voters register for the December 2020 elections in April.

The commission said it hopes to end the exercise by the end of May for the 2020 parliamentary and presidential election.

The EC has asked Parliament to approve GH¢444,846,663 for the compilation of a new voters register which it believes will be more credible and efficient than the existing one.

The Director of Electoral Services, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe said: "We want to start by mid-April and by the end of May we would have finished."

He said the budget for the exercise has been approved but the EC is yet to receive the funds.