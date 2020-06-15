According to Afrikania Mission, "the time to the election is too short to guarantee the peaceful and accurate process of new registration."

It said so many Ghanaians will be disenfranchised, given that they "did not get the chance to register for the NIA card due to the rushing way the registration was done" and appealed to the government to "exercise its authority by stopping the Electoral Commission from compiling a new voter register."

The group in a statement added: "Anything that will disturb the peace that we are all enjoying in Ghana, will also affect Afrikana Mission as well since we all in Ghana. Experience has thought us that there is a type of action that creates tensions and even civil wars in so many parts of the world."

The EC has always insisted that only a new voters’ register can ensure Ghana has a credible 2020 elections.

Already, the Commission has conducted a pilot process across the country.

Based on its timelines, the Commission is expected to begin the registration of new voters in the last week of June 2020.