NIA boss Prof Attafuah wanted to be Speaker of Parliament - Kennedy Agyapong

Kojo Emmanuel

The vociferous Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has revealed that the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Professor Ken Attafuah, filed to be the Speaker of Parliament when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) won the 2020 elections.

Chief Executive Officer of the National Identification Authority, Professor Ken Attafuah Pulse Ghana

Speaking to TESCON members at a forum on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, he said "Professor Attafuah, if you don't know his secret, when we won this election, he filed to be a Speaker of Parliament. Why didn't he file under NDC to be a Speaker of Parliament to be neutral? That's foolishness."

His reactions come after the NIA boss said his vision is to build a formidable national identification system that is politically neutral.

In an interview with Accra-based Angel FM, Prof Attafuah said he was focused on his mandate and would not be swayed by his detractors including party supporters.

However, his [Prof Attafuah] comment has elicited varied responses with many NPP members expressing anger about the comment.

The lawmaker for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong thinks Prof Attafuah did not choose his words well adding that his comment was "serious damage" to the NPP.

Kennedy Agyapong stated that Prof Attafuah after the 2020 polls filed to be the next Speaker of Parliament but did not get the nod.

Kennedy Agyapong Pulse Ghana

"You filed to be Speaker of Parliament under NPP party. Yes! Go and ask Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu if I'm lying. Among five candidates he was fourth," he said.

"Look, they say certain things to discourage us, they make us look so stupid for sacrificing our lives for this party. I don't have a problem if you employ an NDC member, he is a Ghanaian but I don't expect you to tell me that the President said this. Mmm, the President really said that?

"I know that man, he won't say that but if he says that, he will pay for it," he stated.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

