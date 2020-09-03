He said the slaps the former Minister of Sports received were not enough.

Me. Boateng contended that deserves the assault due to his thuggish nature when they were in government.

“Tell Nii Lante that his own brother says he should have been slapped fifteen times..They should have slapped him in his face just so he could learn a lesson” he jabbed.

The NDC MP was assaulted by some men allegedly from national security on Monday at the James Town police station.

The lawmaker said he went to the station to bail an aide who was arrested for taking pictures of projects built by Nii Lante in the constituency.

Nii Lante Vanderpuye

He said without any provocation, about 12 men stormed the police station and started beating him.

Nii Lante also said his research assistant, Sam Laryea; editor, Albert Ofori; and one of the ward executives, Nii Commey were allegedly attacked by the men. He also added that his car was vandalized.