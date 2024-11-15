No ‘ganja boy’ will be jailed under CPP government – Vice-presidential candidate

He stated: “If you are arrested in possession of small ‘ganger’, you will be deployed to work on Aveyime rice farms.” Consequently, he promised that the party would set up several state farms across the country to create employment opportunities for the youth and boost productivity.

Currently, in Ghana, persons found in possession of narcotic drugs, including cannabis, without lawful authority are liable to a prison term of “not less than ten years.” Section 2 of the Narcotic Drugs (Control, Enforcement and Sanctions) Act, 1990 (PNDCL 236) states: “(1) A person who, without lawful authority, the proof of which lies on that person, has possession or control of a narcotic drug commits an offence. (2) A person found guilty of an offence under subsection (1) is liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment of not less than ten years.”

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

However, addressing a vibrant crowd in Accra at the launch of the CPP’s Women’s Manifesto on Thursday, 14 November 2024, Lawyer Ghanamanti assured the youth, “if CPP comes to power, there will be no incarceration for the possession of cannabis.” He added that cannabis users needing rehabilitation would be offered support.