No time to make heroes out of nonentities – Cletus Avoka unhappy with minority reshuffle

The former majority leader believes that the reshuffle which has triggered mixed reactions, with party members in certain parts of the country strongly rejecting it while others hail it, has the potential to make the NDC lose the next elections.

“This is not the time to make nobody a somebody, this is not the time to make nobody a somebody, this is the time to galvanise all of us to fight the NPP so that we can win elections not to make heroes out of nonentities, this is not the time,” Avoka said on Accra-based Citi FM’s Eyewitness News on Tuesday.

The NDC’s decision to reshuffle its leadership in the legislative house has been duly communicated to the speaker, Alban Bagbin through a letter, and the outgoing leaders have equally been informed about the change.

Haruna Iddrisu, Member of Parliament for Tamale-South who was the NDC’s Minority Leader has been replaced by Cassiel Ato Forson, MP for Ajumako Enyan Esiam. James Klutsey Avezi, MP for Ketu-North who was his deputy has also been replaced by Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembele Constituency, while Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu Constituency replaces Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, MP for Asawase in the Ashanti Region as the Chief Whip.

However, Ahmed Ibrahim and Comfort Doyo-Ghansah First and Second deputy Whips respectively have maintained their positions.

The reshuffle has sparked angry reactions among some NDC lawmakers who say they have not been consulted, and that they have not complained to the party that they are not comfortable with the old leadership.

MP for Bolgatanga East, Dominic Ayine and Tamale Central MP, Murtala Muhammed were some of the opponents of the reshuffle.