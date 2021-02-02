He said the Vice President will be the flagbearer of the ruling party and no one can stop that.

The enigmatic man of God said this is a pronouncement that was revealed to him spiritually.

In an interview on Neat FM, Rev. Bempah said: “Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will continue with the governance of this country after President Akufo-Addo. It will be after him that anybody else can come to take over the affairs of this country. It is an arrangement that exists spiritually and no person born of a woman can change this. Anyone with a spiritual eye or vision knows this. It is long life that the NPP must pray for its leaders to ensure that what God has planned materializes."

Outspoken MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has warned of a rift in the NPP heading towards the 2024 elections.

According to him, the early campaigns for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia or Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen to succeed Nana Akufo-Addo as flagbearer must cease.

“A disturbing phenomenon is gradually creeping within the rank and file of the NPP,” Mr. Agyapong said on Oman FM.

The maverick lawmaker believes rather than jumping the gun, all efforts must be channelled towards supporting President Akufo-Addo to succeed in his second.

In his view, the NPP can only win the 2024 election if the President performs to the satisfaction of all Ghanaians.

“I will appeal to the party people to take a lesson from how most of the NPP MPs lost in the 2020 elections. Ghanaians are not fed up with the NPP, rather the doing of NPP members themselves is costing the party,” he noted.