According to him, the early campaigns for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia or Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen to succeed Nana Akufo-Addo as flagbearer must cease.

“A disturbing phenomenon is gradually creeping within the rank and file of the NPP,” Mr. Agyapong said on Oman FM, as quoted by 3news.

“Even when we haven’t sworn in President Akufo-Addo there was this issue about Alan and Bawumia, who among them will lead NPP into 2024. What is this? This brings a lot of fragmentation, it disintegrates the party completely.”

The maverick lawmaker believes rather than jumping the gun, all efforts must be channelled towards supporting President Akufo-Addo to succeed in his second.

In his view, the NPP can only win the 2024 election if the President performs to the satisfaction of all Ghanaians.

“I will appeal to the party people to take a lesson from how most of the NPP MPs lost in the 2020 elections. Ghanaians are not fed up with the NPP, rather the doing of NPP members themselves is costing the party,” he noted.

“What happened to our MPs is a sign that we need to work hard to win in 2024. If we all come together, realize our mistakes and put things behind us and rally behind whoever will eventually win the flagbearer position when the time comes we will have victory. With unity definitely, we will win 2024.

“Let us give ourselves two years and see. The likelihood of any candidate to win 2024 will depend on Akufo-Addo. The man has just been sworn in and so let us see how far he can take the country.”

Mr. Agyapong’s comments come after some posters of Dr. Bawumia and Alan Kyeremateng vying for the flagbearership position of the NPP in 2024 emerged on social media just a few weeks after the party won the 2020 elections.