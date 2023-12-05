NPP 2020 parliamentary candidate resigns from the party

She said she has been treated unfairly since she decided to contest for various positions in the party.

"It is of good intentions. I wanted to serve my beloved party and my constituency, but I have had lots of setbacks that I no longer want to endure. I have not been treated fairly ever since I decided to contest in the Sege constituency on the party’s ticket and as a matter of principle. I humbly request that you accept my resignation as a member of the party."

She recounted how it all began when she attempted to contest as a constituency women organiser in 2018 but got eliminated two days before the election without justification.

According to her, she encountered a plethora of "petitions and machinations" to get her eliminated from the parliamentary primary in 2019 to no avail. However, she said during the 2020 General election, "Regional Chairman Mr. Divine Otoo Agorhom and other constituency executives decided to sabotage my campaign throughout on the basis that their preferred candidate didn’t win the elections. I stated all these reasons in my initial letter to the Presidency after the election upon request but did not get any response."

She further pointed to her indefinite suspension handed down in June 2023, ahead of the filing of nominations for the orphan constituencies of the NPP.