He claimed that the NPP doesn't even compare itself to the NDC because in his opinion the NDC lacks a reliable track record.
NPP are better managers of the economy than NDC — Owusu Bempah
Ernest Owusu Bempah, the Deputy Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has claimed that the party has a considerably better track record managing the economy than the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
Recommended articles
According to him, the Fourth Republic is more sophisticated than simple slogans adding that Ghana's ethical voters demand from their elected officials that they take specific measures. The NPP consistently exhibits that.
He stated that 2024 will be decided by records, not by who can make the most derogatory remarks about their rival. The fact that John Mahama and his allies are incompetent cannot be changed by political mudslinging and fact-bending.
"Insha Allah, we will succeed in creating a Ghana where everyone has access to opportunities," Owusu Bempah disclosed on his Facebook wall.
He accused John Mahama of twisting facts in his comments against the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
He clarified that rather than only geographic boundaries defining regions, infrastructure initiatives are what give a region its identity.
Watch the video below:
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh