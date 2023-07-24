ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NPP are better managers of the economy than NDC — Owusu Bempah

Emmanuel Tornyi

Ernest Owusu Bempah, the Deputy Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has claimed that the party has a considerably better track record managing the economy than the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Owusu Bempah
Owusu Bempah

He claimed that the NPP doesn't even compare itself to the NDC because in his opinion the NDC lacks a reliable track record.

Recommended articles

According to him, the Fourth Republic is more sophisticated than simple slogans adding that Ghana's ethical voters demand from their elected officials that they take specific measures. The NPP consistently exhibits that.

He stated that 2024 will be decided by records, not by who can make the most derogatory remarks about their rival. The fact that John Mahama and his allies are incompetent cannot be changed by political mudslinging and fact-bending.

"Insha Allah, we will succeed in creating a Ghana where everyone has access to opportunities," Owusu Bempah disclosed on his Facebook wall.

ADVERTISEMENT

He accused John Mahama of twisting facts in his comments against the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He clarified that rather than only geographic boundaries defining regions, infrastructure initiatives are what give a region its identity.

Watch the video below:

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cecilia Dapaah

2 house helps steal $1m, €300k and millions of cedis from Cecilia Dapaah's home

Alan Kyerematen, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Boakye Agyarko

9 NPP flagbearer aspirants petition party to hold centralized special delegates conference

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

We don't need a rich man to lead NPP but someone with experience — Bawumia

Paul Adom-Otchere

Police paid journalists before the release of Dampare's secret tape — Adom-Otchere alleges