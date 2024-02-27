ADVERTISEMENT
NPP cannot win the 2024 elections no matter what – Hopeson Adorye

Evans Annang

Hopeson Adorye, a former member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has ruled out the chances of the party to win the next general elections.

Hopeson Adorye NPP

He said the NPP is going into opposition and there is nothing they can do about it.

Speaking on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s last State of the Nation address, he said the party is heading into opposition at all costs.

"It is his last State of the Nation Address and it is this same State of the Nation Address that is taking them into opposition. So it is a handing over State of the Nation Address," he stated in an interview with Atinka TV.

"They cannot win the 2024 election no matter what," he emphasized.

On the chances of NPP flagbearer, Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 elections, he said: "Mahama lost by over one million votes as an incumbent. So, Bawumia will be trounced convincingly. Bawumia will end up with 39%."

Hopeson Adorye Hopeson Adorye Pulse Ghana

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to provide updates on various sectors including security, governance, education, health, infrastructure, and the fight against corruption.

The address will also highlight the government's key policy objectives for the year and outline strategies to improve the current economic situation.

Earlier in February, the then Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, announced the President's impending address in Parliament.

