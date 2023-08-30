NPP Committee engages Kennedy Agyapong in positive discussions over 'showdown' outburst- Afenyo-Markin

He highlighted that agents presented reports on specific challenges and incidents, providing a comprehensive overview of the conference's proceedings.

"We had a very fruitful engagement. Some agents also came out with their reports on certain happenings, isolated cases where they had some difficulties, and they had an opportunity to give us a full report of what happened," Mr. Afenyo-Markin stated during an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Tuesday, August 29.

He further revealed that the committee would continue its meetings with relevant parties, with a follow-up session scheduled for Thursday. During this meeting, the committee is expected to conclude its assessment of the conference and any related concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Afenyo-Markin commended the cooperation of the aspirants and expressed satisfaction with the progress of the discussions thus far. He emphasized that the committee aimed to address any issues and ensure a fair and transparent electoral process within the party.

The meeting included notable figures such as Kennedy Agyapong, Kwadwo Poku, Frederick Oware representing Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Nana Ohene Ntow for Alan Kyerematen, and Kenwood Nuworsu representing Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

The primary purpose of the meeting was to provide a platform for the committee to listen to and seek solutions for concerns related to the special delegates' conference.