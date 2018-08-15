Pulse.com.gh logo
NPP communicator suspended over Kandahar attacks


NPP communicator suspended over Kandahar attacks

Alhaji Alhassan, is suspended by the Northern Regional Communication Directorate of the NPP for directly involved in the Tamale Teaching Hospital raid on Monday.

A member of the communication team has been suspended of being part of a vigilante group, the 'Kandahar Boys', for chasing out the Chief Executive Officer of the Tamale Teaching Hospital in the Northern Region.

Alhaji Alhassan, is suspended by the Northern Regional Communication Directorate of the NPP for directly involved in the Tamale Teaching Hospital raid on Monday, where they chased Dr Daniel Kolbilla, out of his office.

The party in a statement said Alhaji Alhassan's behaviour has brought the name of the party into disrepute and has, therefore, referred him to the Disciplinary Committee of the communication team for further investigation.

READ MORE: Nana Addo condemns unlawful seizure by NPP supporters

On Monday, August 13, the vigilante group accused the CEO of being incompetent and misused hospital funds.

They alleged that they were instrumental in his appointment as the CEO but has ignored them.

Dr. Kolbila took over as CEO of the Hospital on June 19, 2017, from Dr Prosper Akanbong who was also chased out from office by the vigilante group.

However, staff of the facility have threatened to lay down their tools over the recent attack.

Dr Ken Osei Mensah, Public Relations Officer of the Hospital, said staff of the health post are unhappy at the development and want swift action taken against the youth.

READ ALSO: Kandahar Boys of NPP chase out CEO of Tamale Hospital

"Staff of the hospital are agitating and have threatened to lay down their tools, but the CEO intervened and asked them to rescind their decision because of the effect it will have on patient," he said.

