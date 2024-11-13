NPP criticises NDC’s 24-hour economy proposal as fraud and misplaced priority

He further mentioned that a potential Dr Bawumia-led administration would increase recruitment in the country’s security agencies, hire more lawyers to strengthen the justice system, and reform the electricity tariff structure, among other initiatives.

Ahiagbah highlighted that, in contrast to the NPP, the opposition NDC lacks the necessary policies to improve the country’s economic outlook. He questioned the feasibility of the 24-hour economy, pointing out that “a 24-hour economy piggybacks on a high-performing economy. It depends on a robust, data-driven economy; without a strong economy, you cannot sustain a 24-hour model.”

“It is not a policy you implement to create results,” he continued. “You establish a certain economic foundation that enables you to leverage a 24-hour economy. That’s the deception behind the 24-hour economy proposal.”

The NPP’s communications director went on to challenge the NDC to present a comprehensive plan for reviving the ‘daytime’ economy, which he argued should be a foundation for any proposed ‘night-time’ economy. “It would be to our collective loss if we made the mistake of voting for a party without understanding its economic plans, without knowing their promises to transform the economy,” he concluded.