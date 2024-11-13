NPP criticises NDC’s 24-hour economy proposal as fraud and misplaced priority

Ahiagbah argued that the NDC has failed to provide a detailed explanation of its 24-hour economy plan, instead avoiding questions on the policy’s specifics. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, 13 November 2024, he stated that the NPP and its presidential candidate, Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, are committed to creating job opportunities for Ghanaian youth, with a target of training one million young people in digital skills.
The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken aim at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) over its policy proposals to address Ghana’s current economic challenges. Richard Ahiagbah, the NPP’s Director of Communication, labelled the NDC’s proposed 24-hour economy as “a complete fraud” and “a misplaced priority.”
He further mentioned that a potential Dr Bawumia-led administration would increase recruitment in the country’s security agencies, hire more lawyers to strengthen the justice system, and reform the electricity tariff structure, among other initiatives.
Ahiagbah highlighted that, in contrast to the NPP, the opposition NDC lacks the necessary policies to improve the country’s economic outlook. He questioned the feasibility of the 24-hour economy, pointing out that “a 24-hour economy piggybacks on a high-performing economy. It depends on a robust, data-driven economy; without a strong economy, you cannot sustain a 24-hour model.”
“It is not a policy you implement to create results,” he continued. “You establish a certain economic foundation that enables you to leverage a 24-hour economy. That’s the deception behind the 24-hour economy proposal.”
The NPP’s communications director went on to challenge the NDC to present a comprehensive plan for reviving the ‘daytime’ economy, which he argued should be a foundation for any proposed ‘night-time’ economy. “It would be to our collective loss if we made the mistake of voting for a party without understanding its economic plans, without knowing their promises to transform the economy,” he concluded.
Meanwhile, the NDC’s presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, has praised the 24-hour economy proposal as a game-changer, describing it as “1 job, 3 shifts for 3 people” to tackle youth unemployment and strengthen Ghana’s economy. Mahama has promised that under the policy, public institutions such as the ports, Customs service, passport offices, and the DVLA will operate 24 hours. In the private sector, the policy aims to focus on industries including agro-processing, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, sanitation, extractives, and hospitality.