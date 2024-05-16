NPP committed to a peaceful handover of power if defeated — Henry Quartey

These concerns stem from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's remarks expressing hesitation about handing over power to an opponent whom he had previously defeated in two elections.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking to the press in Accra on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, Henry Quartey reassured reporters about his party's commitment to guaranteeing a peaceful electoral process.

ADVERTISEMENT

He restated that the NPP would facilitate a smooth transition of power if they do not win the upcoming general elections.

He said "As a politician, as a political party, it is our hope, it is our wish, it is our belief that by the grace of God, the good people of this country, the good work that we have done in infrastructure and in other interventions, they will give us another mandate."

He added that perish the thought, and I say again, perish the thought, If they decide to give their mandate to somebody, we will handover peacefully and walk away, go to the drawing board and come back Insha Allah. But I know that the grace of God abounds and so we shall break the 8.

He also cautioned that individuals who instigate violence before, during, or after the 2024 general elections would face consequences regardless of their political allegiance.