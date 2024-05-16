His statement responds to concerns raised by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding the preparedness of the incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia government to peacefully transfer power should they not emerge victorious in the December 7 elections.
NPP committed to a peaceful handover of power if defeated — Henry Quartey
Henry Quartey, serving as the Minister of Interior, has affirmed the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) unwavering commitment to a peaceful transition of power in the event of electoral defeat.
These concerns stem from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's remarks expressing hesitation about handing over power to an opponent whom he had previously defeated in two elections.
Speaking to the press in Accra on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, Henry Quartey reassured reporters about his party's commitment to guaranteeing a peaceful electoral process.
He restated that the NPP would facilitate a smooth transition of power if they do not win the upcoming general elections.
He said "As a politician, as a political party, it is our hope, it is our wish, it is our belief that by the grace of God, the good people of this country, the good work that we have done in infrastructure and in other interventions, they will give us another mandate."
He added that perish the thought, and I say again, perish the thought, If they decide to give their mandate to somebody, we will handover peacefully and walk away, go to the drawing board and come back Insha Allah. But I know that the grace of God abounds and so we shall break the 8.
He also cautioned that individuals who instigate violence before, during, or after the 2024 general elections would face consequences regardless of their political allegiance.
