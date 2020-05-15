According to the Elections Campaign Director of the party, Peter Man Manu, the poor record of John Mahama as President and the NDC compared to the good performance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is enough to lead to the defeat of the NDC in the general elections.

Addressing the press, he said the NDC's allegations should be disregarded.

He said: "NDC must be reminded that the NPP, as an opposition party, beat the NDC in 2016 and by the largest margin ever in Ghana’s history against an incumbent President in Ghana's history.

"It is not the fault of any Ghanaian that the NDC chose to bring back as their presidential candidate for 2020, the very man at whose hands the NDC suffered their biggest defeat in history.

EC boss, Jean Mensa

"It is not the fault of NPP that the NDC chose to bring back as their 2020 presidential candidate, the very same man who gave Ghana the worst economic growth performance since 1994."

"We do not need the EC to rig an election in our favour. A government that has put 1.3 million children to school, who, if NDC were in power, would be on the streets, does not need an election to be rigged in its favour.

"President Nana Addo Dankwa Akudo-Addo continues to show leadership and commitment to the welfare of ordinary Ghanaians and it is this which gives us the confidence that the Ghanaian people will recognise his leadership and performance and allow the party that knows how to deliver, to continue," he stated.

NDC accuses EC, NIA and NPP

The NDC accused the EC and the NIA of devising means to deny about 11 million Ghanaians the chance to vote in the 2020 general elections.

The plans, the National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo believes, were to rig the elections in favour of the NPP.

He said the decision by the EC to use only the Ghana Card and passport as the only required documents to get registered as a voter in the country was a calculated plan by the President.