He was introduced to lead the NDC following the resignation of Lawyer Victor Yankson who was voted to lead the party as its candidate in the Effutu constituency.

Victor Yankson, according to reports, is unhappy with the infighting from his party executives hence his decision to step down.

The candidate in a letter written to the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, detailed reasons why he wants to step down.

The decision by the parliamentary candidate is premised on the uncooperative attitude of the constituency's executives and council of elders ever since he was elected to lead the party.

James Kofi Annan

However, James Annan who also resigned from the NPP and joined the NDC indicated that he has suffered so much in the hands of the party in Effutu, although he has sacrificed so much for the NPP.

He cited several instances of attacks, victimization, and threats to his life and his businesses from the incumbent MP, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

James Kofi Annan was a pioneer member of TESCON (Legon Chapter), the campus Chapter of the NPP.

His contemporaries were Isaac Asiamah, Minister of Youth and Sports, and Andy Appiah-Kubi, Deputy Minister of Railways, both pioneer members of TESCON.

Commenting further on why he joined the NDC, James Kofi Annan who until recently was a United Nations Global Financial Sector Commissioner, said the NDC in power was not vindictive, even though they knew he was an NPP person, but rather they gave him all the needed support to establish his businesses and increased his projects.

"I did a lot to help Afenyo-Markin and the NPP. Yet when they assumed power, Afenyo-Markin has been allowed to do a lot to destroy everything that is associated with me and to destroy Winneba, particularly the University of Education, Winneba, and the festivals of the town. I now feel more at home with the NDC," he said.

Speaking to the gathering during his introduction to lead the NDC, Dr. James Annan applauded the Constituency Executive and all who contributed to his nomination and pledged to work to wrestle power from the NPP.

"I will not abuse the trust reposed in me, but I will uphold my dignity and credibility locally and globally. As members of the party, let’s rekindle the spirit of the party that together we will fight to be victorious," he said.

Hundreds of the NDC supporters took to the streets of Winneba Township amidst music and chanting of the party's slogan.