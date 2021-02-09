He has strongly condemned how the NPP is being handled by some people in the country adding that the party holding on to power at all cost is dangerous and risk disaster for Ghana.

He has also described it as worrying attempts by the first respondent's (Electoral Commission) counsel to prevent its chairperson, Jean Mensa from mounting the dock to be cross-examined in the ongoing election petition.

Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM, he said "If we are not careful, the people of this country will lose faith in the Judicial system and it's serious. I'm not a judge and I have never been a student of the law but common sense should tell you that you should judge the mood of the people.

Tsatsu Tsikata and Jean Mensa

"Afari Gyan with all his challenges went into the witness box and testified. What is happening in this country at the moment is frightening. We know what we've gone through and it's like as a nation we've forgotten where we're coming from."