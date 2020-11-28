He called the bluff of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to substantiate the allegations against the government on corruption.

He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo through the implementations of many legislations has shown enough cause to curb the corruption canker in its bud adding that those efforts had been complemented with the provision of logistic and budgetary support to anti-graft institutions in the country.

"I confidently state that this government is the first in years to demonstrate an uncommon boldness and commitment to fighting corruption," he said at a presentation on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at the University of Ghana in Accra.

According to him, the government has initiated some plans to fight the canker.

"Why do I say so? Over the last four years, we have strengthened the regulatory and legal framework to fight corruption, by implementing several digitisation initiatives as well as passing into law, several pieces of anti-corruption related legislation including the Witness Protection Act of 2018, the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act of 2018, and the Right to Information Act of 2019, to unearth public sector corruption," Bawumia said.

He said the introduction of the paperless Ports system has significantly removed the canker of human interference and artificial bottlenecks created to cause avoidable delays, which hitherto were the hallmark of clearing goods from Ghana's ports and measures to fight corruption.

Dr. Bawumia added that under the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, "corruption has significantly reduced in places such as the Ports, DVLA, Passport office, NHIS, and so on."