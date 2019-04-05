Former deputy Minister of Finance, Mona Quartey, has described the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a government that lacks the required knowledge to manage Ghana’s economy.

According to her, the Akufo-Addo government has taken the country backwards since assuming office.

Mrs. Quartey was speaking at a public lecture organised by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Thursday.

She said the NPP government has adopted a lazy way of managing Ghana’s economy, adding that the party seems to have PhD holders with no knowledge or expertise.

“They talk about an inclusive transformation agenda; this is a lazy approach to macro-economic stability, a lazy approach to building our economy.

“To be honest, I think most of them were just derived out of the SDGs; no thought, not much thought at all went into that. Some of them were just copied from the many policies that we had in place and which we had begun to achieve,” the former deputy Finance Minister stated.

“I have to say that in fact, this current government lacks awareness, because they seem to be totally not in touch with the ground. They lack understanding, and in spite of their PHDs, they lack knowledge,” she added.

Mrs. Quartey further accused the NPP government of destroying the strong economic foundations built by the John Evans Atta-Mills and John Mahama administrations.

According to her, the erstwhile NDC government left an economy that was ready to take off.

She said the NPP government’s rhetoric that they have the men to manage the country is just a way of misleading Ghanaians.

“Indeed, we see that in public financial management, they are good with giving definitions, but we know that it is a balancing act, we know that it is about balancing your asset and your liabilities.

“They have proved beyond doubt, that even that they cannot do. They have brought down the banking industry,” Mrs. Quartey added.