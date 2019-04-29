The National Communication Director of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has accused government of allowing the Chinese to toil with the country’s resources in exchange for money.

According to him, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has clearly shown that it does not care about Ghana’s natural resources.

His comments were in relation to Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo’s explanation for the deportation of Chinese ‘galamsey queen’ Aisha Huang.

Addressing a town hall meeting abroad, the Senior Minister suggested the state did not prosecute Aisha Huang because it wanted to keep its diplomatic relationship with China intact.

Sammy Gyamfi said, by taking such an action, the Akufo-Addo government sold Ghana’s birthright to the Chinese.

“ . . but our own Senior Minister says because of money, like Esau in the Bible sold his birthright to his younger brother, Jacob because of food, this government led by President Akufo-Addo says because of money, they don’t care if our water bodies would be destroyed or not,” he said on Accra-based Okay FM.

The NDC Communications Director also accused the government of giving away Ghana’s forests and water bodies to the Chinese in exchange for the $2 billion Sinohydro deal.

According to him, the Chinese stand to gain more from the Sinohydro deal, further alleging that the country’s bauxite is being used to pay for the deal.

“If the Chinese illegal miners will destroy our forest, it is nothing to worry about simply because the Chinese Synohydro is coming to construct roads for us; because of money, how? Do we know the cost of the forest and water bodies they are destroying?”

“They are going to construct roads and other projects and we will use our bauxite which God has given to us to pay for the constructions and other projects. They have added interest to all the businesses they are coming to do,” he added.