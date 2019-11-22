This comes after the Minority in Parliament raised concerns over the allocation.

The allocations for government communication is under the budgetary commitment of GH¢7, 763, 668, 451.00 to the Agriculture Ministry.

The Member of Parliament for Asunafo South constituency, Eric Opoku demanded clarification for such an allocation alleging the amount is to pay communicators of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said: "Mr. Speaker, we are all aware that the Ministry of Information is the mouthpiece for government communication and allocation is made in the budget to operationalise their activities.

"Mr. Speaker in the 2020 budget…we have been provided with a list of interesting programmes and among the list is an interesting programme called government communication and that programme is to cause the Ghanaian taxpayer GH¢6 million Ghana cedis."

He stated that "Information on this programme is scanty in the budget…in an election year, the government intends to use state resources to pay NPP communicators, and we demand further and better particulars. Is it an expression of lack of confidence in the Ministry of Information…it is important to us to know what that programme is about."

The Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Rashid Pelpuo commenting on the development said the GH¢6 million will be spent on serial callers for propaganda purposes.

The MP in a tweet said, "Government has set aside 6million Ghc for "govt information" on this year's budget. This is besides what is allocated to the Ministry of Information. Guess what that's for. You won't be wrong if your guess includes money for Serial callers and for Propaganda purposes."