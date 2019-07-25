He said the Akufo-Addo government’s unwillingness to complete projects started by the erstwhile administration is worrying.

According to him, every new President is mandated to complete all projects in all sectors before commencing new ones.

The NDC flagbearer explained that the 1992 Constitution demands that a ruling government tackles all uncompleted projects.

Mahama is currently on tour in the Asutifi North Constituency in the Ahafo Region, as he continues with his campaign.

Speaking to the chiefs and people of the constituency, he said the Akufo-Addo government has become an obstacle to Ghana’s development by neglecting major projects.

He added that the posture of the NPP government will eventually deny many Ghanaians the right to have improved living conditions.

Mahama also refuted claims that the NDC would cancel the Free SHS policy when the party wins the 2020 elections.

According to him, the party only seeks to amend the double-track system in order to restore the educational system to its possible best.