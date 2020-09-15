The NDC at a Downhall Meeting in Kumasi, the Ashanti Region capital noted that the Akufo-Addo led government has already hurriedly started the implementation of some of its policies in the Peoples' Manifesto.

This was stated and reiterated by the NDC’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama respectively.

READ ALSO: REVIEW: 2020 manifesto promises in the education sector by NDC vs NPP

“They have always claimed NDC members are dumb, they always say that. Now the dumb people have put together their small manifesto, but they the learned ones are now implementing our manifesto, why is that?

“But it won’t amount to anything,” Mr. Asiedu Nketia opined.

On his part, the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress expressed concern and worry by the approach of the NPP government.

Mr. Mahama questioned why the NPP will go-ahead to implement some key policies in their manifesto with barely three months to elections.

“We are not yet in power but the NPP has started working with our manifesto….but we don’t mind, we did the manifesto for the country. However, we are confident that we will come back to power come December 7,” John Dramani Mahama noted.

READ ALSO: Akua Donkor launches manifesto; 1-year maternity leave, farmers on payroll after age 40 (video)

The NPP has already started discussions on the NDC’s Okada legalisation policy.

The Transport Ministry has announced that stakeholder discussions on the legalisation of Okada in the country will resume in October.

Meanwhile, former president Mahama started the conversation on legalisation of Okada transport business.