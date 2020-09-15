The founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor launched her manifesto on Saturday, September 12 ahead of the December 7 elections, but it doesn’t seem to be getting the needed attention because NPP and NDC have overshadowed it.

While the NDC has promised to extend maternity leave from the current three months to 4 months and it has triggered excitement among women and other well-meaning Ghanaians, Akua Donkor has promised to extend it from the three months to one year straight away.

That’s not all; free Port, free education, free water, changing Ghana cedi to pounds, free cutlasses for farmers are just a few of the list of things the GFP has promised to do when given the mandate to govern Ghana.

See the rest of the promises on the flyer below.