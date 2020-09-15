The deceased, Isaac Ofosu happened to be part of a team working under the Sustainable Land and Water Management Program with the Ministry of Environment, Science Technology and Innovation in the Ashanti region.

According to Myjoyonline.com, the pilot died while the anti-illegal small-scale mining taskforce was chasing after illegal miners on the Offin River.

It is further reported that the deceased was attempting to save a team member from drowning, but although he succeeded in saving the drowning colleague, Isaac himself could not survive.

The team has been fighting illegal mining under the watch of the Ministry for some time now, reports say.

The Dunkwa police are said to be investigating the matter while Isaac Ofosu’s body has been deposited at the morgue after it had been retrieved hours after the incident.