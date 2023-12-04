NPP is the best party to bring prosperity to Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo

Speaking to the NPP after its parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies held on Saturday, December 2, 2023, across the country, he said the party can win the 2024 general elections.

Although he acknowledged the current challenges confronting the country, President Akufo-Addo said, “With our record in office, we are the Party that can bring progress and prosperity to all parts of our country.”

“Through this, we shall create the united, formidable front that, under the leadership of our new, worthy presidential candidate, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will enable us to go into the difficult 2024 elections with quiet confidence, and, with the help of Almighty God, Break the Eight, which is the fervent wish of all NPP members, and, indeed, of all well-meaning Ghanaians.”

He also congratulated the national, regional, constituency, electoral area, and polling station officers, and, indeed, the membership of the NPP for the conduct of free, fair, transparent, and credible primaries.