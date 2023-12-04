ADVERTISEMENT
NPP is the best party to bring prosperity to Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lauded the achievements of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
He said the NPP has shown that it is the best party that can bring development and prosperity to Ghanaians.

Speaking to the NPP after its parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies held on Saturday, December 2, 2023, across the country, he said the party can win the 2024 general elections.

Although he acknowledged the current challenges confronting the country, President Akufo-Addo said, “With our record in office, we are the Party that can bring progress and prosperity to all parts of our country.”

“Through this, we shall create the united, formidable front that, under the leadership of our new, worthy presidential candidate, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will enable us to go into the difficult 2024 elections with quiet confidence, and, with the help of Almighty God, Break the Eight, which is the fervent wish of all NPP members, and, indeed, of all well-meaning Ghanaians.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

He also congratulated the national, regional, constituency, electoral area, and polling station officers, and, indeed, the membership of the NPP for the conduct of free, fair, transparent, and credible primaries.

President Akufo-Addo urged all the winners to be magnanimous in their celebrations and to work hard to bring on board those who were not successful.

