NPP lost seats in the Central Region because there was no unity — Kennedy Agyapong

Prior to the 2020 general election, the ruling NPP had 19 seats while the NDC held four parliamentary seats in the Region.

The NPP lost nine of its parliamentary seats to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) which swept 13 out of the Region's 23 seats with nine of them being new, snatched from the NPP.

Pulse Ghana

The maverick politician speaking on the chances of the NPP winning the seats lost said "There was no unity because some campaigned against their fellow party members to lose."

Meanwhile, the NPP members and sympathizers have been urged to unite to "end the eight-year ruling cycle."

A government communications team member, Eric Okyei Baffour said members of the party to go out and propagate the good works of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the ordinary Ghanaian to appreciate and vote massively for the NPP to continue managing the country.