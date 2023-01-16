Speaking at a reconciliation engagement to resolve differences ahead of the 2024 elections in the Central Region, he attributed the loss to inaccessibility and lack of relationship between its Members of Parliament (MPs) and their constituents.
NPP lost seats in the Central Region because there was no unity — Kennedy Agyapong
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has said the party lost many seats in the Central Region during the 2020 general elections due to disunity.
Prior to the 2020 general election, the ruling NPP had 19 seats while the NDC held four parliamentary seats in the Region.
The NPP lost nine of its parliamentary seats to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) which swept 13 out of the Region's 23 seats with nine of them being new, snatched from the NPP.
The maverick politician speaking on the chances of the NPP winning the seats lost said "There was no unity because some campaigned against their fellow party members to lose."
Meanwhile, the NPP members and sympathizers have been urged to unite to "end the eight-year ruling cycle."
A government communications team member, Eric Okyei Baffour said members of the party to go out and propagate the good works of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the ordinary Ghanaian to appreciate and vote massively for the NPP to continue managing the country.
He asserted that the NPP administration would lead Ghanaians to a better life and support companies despite the country's current economic difficulties.
