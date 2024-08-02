NPP might take 19 to 24 seats from NDC in 2024 polls – Rev Kusi Boateng

“The people that they say are my party members, NPP people, if they don’t take care, they will lose almost 7 to 10 seats but then if NDC also doesn’t take care, NPP will take over between 19 to 24 seats from them. The election is on the 7th, and on the 8th the result will not come, everybody shall be jittery.”

“…in the next 7 years, this nation is going to experience an acceleration of advancement that it has never experienced in the past 50 and 60 years. Young men and women, don’t run away from this country. God is going to visit us one more time.” he stated.

Prophet Kusi Boateng also stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and his vice-presidential candidate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, will be crowned as winners in the elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

According to him, the counting and declaration process will extend into the third day after the close of voting on December 7, concluding on December 9.

“And the result is obvious. Things are difficult, I know that there are two people coming but the Lord has told me that by the 9th of December, His Excellency Dr Mahamudu Bawumia shall be crowned the president of Ghana,” he said.

He explained that tension would be very high in the country during the election period, leading to mayhem on the streets with protests lasting two continuous days due to the election results.