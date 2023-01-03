NPP MPs will bitterly regret their betrayal of NDC caucus to sack Ofori-Atta — Ablakwa

He disclosed that some of the disappointed NPP MPs will publicly concede to their tactical error and shall be seeking new belated #KenMustGo collaborations with the NDC caucus.

According to him, the MPs will discover that they were tricked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo adding that he [Nana Addo] is determined to keep his cousin [Ofori-Atta] at the Finance Ministry even if that will cost him his presidency.

Ablakwa projected that President Akufo-Addo and his cabal will proceed to victimize the #KenMustGo NPP MPs by actively sponsoring candidates against them in the upcoming NPP parliamentary primaries.

The two pending nominations for Justices of the Supreme Court which have currently been caught up in parliamentary gridlock will move from bad to worse. The embattled nominees (Justices George Kingsley Koomson and Ernest Yao Gaewu) may have to brace themselves for a fatal outcome, he noted.

Pulse Ghana

He also predicted that Ghana's Supreme Court shall continue to treat our E-Levy case without any sense of urgency.

The MP in a controversial forecast for 2023 in a Facebook post stated that public agitations against the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/Ofori-Atta debt exchange programme are predicted to reach a crescendo as an overwhelming majority of Ghanaians will outrightly reject the draconian terms indicating that the debt exchange resistance and considerable turmoil would lead to a substantial delay in an IMF Board Agreement, which development will further exacerbate Ghana's current economic calamity.

Speaking on the stalled task to construct President Akufo-Addo's $400 million National Cathedral edifice, Ablakwa noted that the contractors, RIBADE Limited, the JV contractors (consisting Rizzani de Eccher SpA, M. Barbisotti & Sons Ltd and DeSimone Ltd) will formally announce their disinterest and final withdrawal from the beleaguered project which has consistently been a cause célèbre.

He revealed that the owners of the Waterstone Realty Luxury Apartment Complex demolished in May 2018 to pave way for the cathedral construction are expected to rebuff renewed appeals from the government for an out-of-court settlement and will vigorously pursue their GH¢120 million judgment debt case.