The nominations will and end on August 3, 2019.

Orphan constituencies are those in which the party has no sitting Member of Parliament.

A statement issued by the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, said the party national steering committee, at its meeting on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, considered and approved the guidelines and modalities.

The statement said meeting of the national steering committee was consequent to the directives of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party which met on July 1, 2019, pursuant to Article 12 and 13 of the party constitution, at which meeting NEC tasked the National Steering Committee to come out with guidelines and modalities.

It mentioned that the approved guidelines and modalities included among others, the holding of parliamentary primaries on 28th September, 2019 for the orphan constituencies simultaneously across the country; the opening of nominations on July 20, 2019 and its closure on August 3, 2019.

Also, per the guidelines and modalities, an aspiring parliamentary candidate is required to procure nomination forms after the payment of non-refundable application fee of GH¢2,000.00 in bankers draft in favour of the NPP at its national headquarters in Accra.

According to the statement, an aspiring candidate is to pay a non-refundable filing fee GH¢20,000.00.

However, it said, for purposes of encouraging more Women, youth and physically challenged persons to aspire to higher political office, such prospective aspiring parliamentary candidates would enjoy a rebate of 50 percent on all applicable filing fees.

It stated that the vetting of aspiring parliamentary candidates would be held from 10th August to 15th August, and the vetting report shall be submitted to NEC not later than August 18, 2019.

The statement revealed that a National Parliamentary Appeals Committee would receive petitions from disgruntled or disqualified aspiring candidates from 20th August to 23rd August.

A National Parliamentary Vetting Committee (NPVC) shall be constituted for the purpose of vetting Aspiring Parliamentary Candidates (APCs) who intend to compete for selection/election as the Party’s parliamentary candidate in a particular constituency, it said.