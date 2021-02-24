The NPP parliamentary candidate, Michael Nii Yarboi Annan cited the attitude of some party members and executives at the constituency, regional and national levels compelled him to defect to the NDC.

He described the NPP supporters and executives in the constituency as volatile adding that they intimidate party loyalists.

Speaking on Onua TV, he said "Before the 2020 election, I thought I was part of a democratic party but moments before my vetting, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman called and said he was shocked by the crowd and that they had decided to disqualify me."

He said "they [NPP] had towed a certain line in the constituency with intimidation and brutalities.

"People who were seen as my boys were physically attacked."

Nii Yarboi Annan contested Nii Lantey Bannerman, Executive Secretary of the Premix Fuel Committee, Lawyer Reginald Nii Bi Aryee Bontey, and United States-based Reverend Atwere in the NPP primaries in the lead up to the 2020 general elections.