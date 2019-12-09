Nketia, who is popularly known as General Mosquito, said the decision by the NPP to present the boss of the National Communications Authority (NCA) as its representative at an IPAC meeting emphasizes that intent.

Speaking on Okay FM’s ‘Ade Akye Abia’ program, he explained that they are worried as a party because a person who represents an institution of the government in power should not have interest in issues of the Electoral Commission.

“The National Communications Authority has the mandate to monitor our telecos and even radio and TV stations, so why should they be included in an IPAC meeting where an issue of the telecos been given a mandate in 2020 elections were discussed.”

John Boadu, General Secretary of the NPP

“So why will you bring the supervisory institution to a meeting to represent a political party?” he asked.

“I think this should be a source of worry to all of us who are interested in ensuring free and fair elections come 2020,” he added.