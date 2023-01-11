NPP presidential race: Owusu Afriyie Akoto resigns as Agric Minister

This comes after another flagbearer aspirant, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a cabinet minister in charge of Trade and Industry resigned to concentrate on his campaign.

The NPP plans to elect a flagbearer for the election 2024 in the last quarter of 2023.

Pulse Ghana

Akoto was a Member of Parliament for the Kwadaso Constituency from 2009 to 2017.

He served two terms as the Member of Parliament for Kwadaso from 2009 to 2016.

While in Parliament, Afriyie Akoto was the Deputy Ranking Member for the Committee on Food and Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs.