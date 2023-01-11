He presented his resignation letter to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, but the resignation may take effect in the next two weeks if Nana Addo goes ahead to accept it.
NPP presidential race: Owusu Afriyie Akoto resigns as Agric Minister
The Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has resigned from office to pursue his presidential ambition as he wants to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 general elections.
This comes after another flagbearer aspirant, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a cabinet minister in charge of Trade and Industry resigned to concentrate on his campaign.
The NPP plans to elect a flagbearer for the election 2024 in the last quarter of 2023.
Akoto was a Member of Parliament for the Kwadaso Constituency from 2009 to 2017.
While in Parliament, Afriyie Akoto was the Deputy Ranking Member for the Committee on Food and Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs.
He was succeeded by Samiu Kwadwo Nuamah when he lost the NPP parliamentary primary in 2015.