In a report by Hello FM's Correspondent, Michael Afranie, the aspirant was seen being brutalized behind a school block in the constituency.

According to him, the aspirant, who is also the Ashanti Regional Deputy Secretary of the NPP. spotted a bruised lip and battered face after the incident.

"I approached the aspirant and sought to find out the reason for the manhandling. Interestingly, when i quizzed him, he replied "nothing has happened"....this is someone who clearly spots a bloodied face," Micheal Afranie recounted.

Lawyer Adom-Appiah is contesting against the incumbent MP, Dr Nana Ayew Afriye.