In all a total of 374aspirants contested in the over 100 constituencies.

Some 67 lucky aspirants went unopposed and were acclaimed by the delegates of the party in their various constituencies.

PULSE.com.gh now presents the winners and losers from the NPP parliamentary primaries, 2020.

Anyaa Sowutuom

Dickson Adomako Kissi – 324

Nana Ama Asafo Agyei – 2

Edna Patricia Sackey – 3

Emmanuel Tobin – 209

Emmanuel Lamtey – 294

Mfantseman

James Korsah Brown – 255

Ekow Kwansah Hayford – 611

Wenchi

Prof Gyan Bafffuor – 172

Tina Abrefa Gyan – 61

Kojo Frimpong – 148

Yaw Opoku Atuahene – 19

Ameyaw Albert – 167

Yendi

Farouk Aliu Mahama – 244

Abibata Shanni Zakariah – 210

Baba Osman Daney – 139

Asunafo North Constituency

Evans Opoku Bobbie – 675

Paul Gyan – 12

Farouk Nkrumah – 122

Techiman North

Martin Oti Gyarko – 346

Smith Ebelebey – 105

Agona West

Cynthia Morrison – 584

Samuel Obodai – 171

Otoo Yawson – 23

Nkoranza North

Major Derrick Oduro – 237

Jacklin Boatemaa Bonus – 195

Nkoranza South

Charles Konadu – 438

Eric Effah Dohyina – 244

Navrongo Central

Tangoba Abayage – 307

Joseph Kofi Adda – 266

Tema East

Titus Glover – 522

Benjamin Ashittey Armah – 233

New Juaben South

Michael Okyere Baafi – 372

Assibey Yeboah – 200

Akyem Oda

William Quaitoo – 169

Alexander Ackum – 215

Kumawu

Robert Ahomka-Lindsay-52

Dr. Yaw Bannor-60

Edward Kofi Osei-73

Philip Basoah-184

Wa East

Godfrey Bayong Tangu – 182

Adam Nasirideen Baduon – 16

Salifu Yakubu – 214

Dr. Sorikuon – 140

Ejisu

John Kumah – 397

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi – 307

Abena Pokua 5