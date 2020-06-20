In all a total of 374aspirants contested in the over 100 constituencies.
Some 67 lucky aspirants went unopposed and were acclaimed by the delegates of the party in their various constituencies.
PULSE.com.gh now presents the winners and losers from the NPP parliamentary primaries, 2020.
Anyaa Sowutuom
Dickson Adomako Kissi – 324
Nana Ama Asafo Agyei – 2
Edna Patricia Sackey – 3
Emmanuel Tobin – 209
Emmanuel Lamtey – 294
Mfantseman
James Korsah Brown – 255
Ekow Kwansah Hayford – 611
Wenchi
Prof Gyan Bafffuor – 172
Tina Abrefa Gyan – 61
Kojo Frimpong – 148
Yaw Opoku Atuahene – 19
Ameyaw Albert – 167
Yendi
Farouk Aliu Mahama – 244
Abibata Shanni Zakariah – 210
Baba Osman Daney – 139
Asunafo North Constituency
Evans Opoku Bobbie – 675
Paul Gyan – 12
Farouk Nkrumah – 122
Techiman North
Martin Oti Gyarko – 346
Smith Ebelebey – 105
Agona West
Cynthia Morrison – 584
Samuel Obodai – 171
Otoo Yawson – 23
Nkoranza North
Major Derrick Oduro – 237
Jacklin Boatemaa Bonus – 195
Nkoranza South
Charles Konadu – 438
Eric Effah Dohyina – 244
Navrongo Central
Tangoba Abayage – 307
Joseph Kofi Adda – 266
Tema East
Titus Glover – 522
Benjamin Ashittey Armah – 233
New Juaben South
Michael Okyere Baafi – 372
Assibey Yeboah – 200
Akyem Oda
William Quaitoo – 169
Alexander Ackum – 215
Kumawu
Robert Ahomka-Lindsay-52
Dr. Yaw Bannor-60
Edward Kofi Osei-73
Philip Basoah-184
Wa East
Godfrey Bayong Tangu – 182
Adam Nasirideen Baduon – 16
Salifu Yakubu – 214
Dr. Sorikuon – 140
Ejisu
John Kumah – 397
Kwabena Owusu Aduomi – 307
Abena Pokua 5