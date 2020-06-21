But a good number of them also won and retained their positions as parliamentary candidates for the NPP in the upcoming Parliamentary elections in December.

Pulse.com.gh presents the list of incumbent NPP MPs who won their slot to contest the 2020 parliamentary elections in December.

MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT (MP)CONSTITUENCY

1. Mr Salifu Adam Braimah(Salaga South)

2. Yaw Buaben Asamoa(Adentan)

3. Sarah Adwoa Safo(Dome-Kwabenya)

4. K.T. HammondAdansi (Asokwa)

5. Titus Glover (Tema East)

6. John Osei-Frimpong (Abirem)

7. Dr Afriyie Nana Ayew (Effiduase-Asokore)

8. Elizabeth Afoley Quaye (Krowor)

9. Kofi Okyere Agyekum (Fanteakwa South)

10. Joseph Cudjoe (Effia)

11. Emmanuel Marfo(Oforikrom)

12. Philip Basoah (Kumawu)

13. Martin Oti Gyarko (Techiman North)

14. George Nenyi Andah (Awutu Senya West)

15. OB Amoah (Akwapim South)

16. Major Derick Oduro (RTD) (Nkoranzah North)

17. Kwasi Ameyaw Cheremeh (Sunyani East)

18. Carlos Ahenkorah (Tema West)

19. Frank Fuseini Adongo (Zebilla)

20. Ebenezer Kojo Kum (Ahanta West)

21. Elvis Morris Donkoh (Abura- Asebu Kwamankese)

22. Anthony Abayifaa Karbo (Lawra)

23. Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong (Mampong)

24. Cynthia Mamle Morrison (Agona West)

25. Amma Pomaah Boateng (Juaben)

26. Ekow Kwansah Hayford (Mfantseman)

27. Kwaku Asante-Boateng (Asante Akim South)

28. Issah Fuseini (Okaikwei North)

29. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah (Takoradi)

30. Evans Opoku Bobbie (Asunafo North)

31. Charles Konadu (Nkoranza South)

32. Prof. Gyan Baffour (Wenchi)

33. Yaw Afful (Jaman South)

34. Samuel Aye-Paye (Ayensuano)

35. Barbara Asher Ayisi (Cape Coast North)

Menawhile, some 68 MPs also went unopposed during the NPP primaries. They got the slot with no opposition.