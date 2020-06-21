Though 60 aspirants went opposed, most of the aspirants had to battle out with a lot fresh faces across the various constituencies.

By close of the polls, a lot of experienced parliamentarians on the side of the ruling party lost their seats.

For instance, the Chairman of Parliament's Finance Committee, Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah lost his seat to a new entrant, Michael Okyere Baafi.

Mr Assibey-Yeboah has been a staunch defender of government's economic policies in the media and on the floor of Parliament.

Below is the full regional breakdown of all the incumbent MPs who lost their seats.

Greater Accra

Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh – Ablekuma North

Vincent Sowah Odotei – La Dadekotopon

Ahmed Arthur – Okaikwei South

Kofi Brako -Tema Central

Alhaji Habib Saad – Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro

Ashanti

Daniel Okyem Aboagye – Bantama

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi – Ejisu

Collins Owusu Amankwah – Manhyia North

Ben Abdallah Banda – Offinso South

Kennedy Kankam – Nhyiaeso

Kwame Asafu-Adjei – Nsuta/Kwamang/Beposo

Central

Anthony Effah – Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa

Abraham Odoom – Twifo Atti Morkwa

Western

Joe Mensah – Kwesimintsim

Ato Panford – Shama

Alex Agyekum – Mpohor

Patrick Bogyako Kwame Saime – Amenfi East

Eastern

Mark Assibey-Yeboah – New Juaben South

William Agyapong Qauitoo – Akim Oda

Seth Kwame Acheampong – Mpraeso

Ama Sey – Akwatia

Opare Ansah – Suhum

Kwabena Ohemeng – Tinyase Kade

Seth Akyeampong – Mpraeso

Robert Kwasi Amoah – Achiase

Northern

Alhaji Wahab Wumbei – Tolon

Charles Bintin – Saboba

Bono

Dr. Kwabena Twum Nuamah – Berekum East

Kwasi Sabi – Dormaa East

North-East

Dr. Sagre Bambangi – Walewale

Upper East

Joseph Kofi Adda – Navrongo Central

Upper West

Godfred Bayong Tangu – Wa East

Patrick Adama – Sissala West

Ridwan Abass – Sissala East