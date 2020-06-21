Though 60 aspirants went opposed, most of the aspirants had to battle out with a lot fresh faces across the various constituencies.
By close of the polls, a lot of experienced parliamentarians on the side of the ruling party lost their seats.
For instance, the Chairman of Parliament's Finance Committee, Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah lost his seat to a new entrant, Michael Okyere Baafi.
Mr Assibey-Yeboah has been a staunch defender of government's economic policies in the media and on the floor of Parliament.
Below is the full regional breakdown of all the incumbent MPs who lost their seats.
Greater Accra
Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh – Ablekuma North
Vincent Sowah Odotei – La Dadekotopon
Ahmed Arthur – Okaikwei South
Kofi Brako -Tema Central
Alhaji Habib Saad – Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro
Ashanti
Daniel Okyem Aboagye – Bantama
Kwabena Owusu Aduomi – Ejisu
Collins Owusu Amankwah – Manhyia North
Ben Abdallah Banda – Offinso South
Kennedy Kankam – Nhyiaeso
Kwame Asafu-Adjei – Nsuta/Kwamang/Beposo
Central
Anthony Effah – Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa
Abraham Odoom – Twifo Atti Morkwa
Western
Joe Mensah – Kwesimintsim
Ato Panford – Shama
Alex Agyekum – Mpohor
Patrick Bogyako Kwame Saime – Amenfi East
Eastern
Mark Assibey-Yeboah – New Juaben South
William Agyapong Qauitoo – Akim Oda
Seth Kwame Acheampong – Mpraeso
Ama Sey – Akwatia
Opare Ansah – Suhum
Kwabena Ohemeng – Tinyase Kade
Robert Kwasi Amoah – Achiase
Northern
Alhaji Wahab Wumbei – Tolon
Charles Bintin – Saboba
Bono
Dr. Kwabena Twum Nuamah – Berekum East
Kwasi Sabi – Dormaa East
North-East
Dr. Sagre Bambangi – Walewale
Upper East
Joseph Kofi Adda – Navrongo Central
Upper West
Godfred Bayong Tangu – Wa East
Patrick Adama – Sissala West
Ridwan Abass – Sissala East