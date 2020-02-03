The series of presidential debates is to enable all presidential candidates to share their propose policies with the public.

For the presidential debate, the country would be zoned into three, and that of the Northern would be held in September, the Middle in October and the Southern belt in November.

The NPP in a statement signed by its General Secretary, John Boadu said it had not been informed by the NCCE of the exercise hence it cannot be part.

"The party, having taken notice of this publication, wishes to respond by, first of all, stating emphatically and for the records that the NPP is completely unaware of the claims by the NCCE, and therefore cannot be said to be a party to any such arrangements," he said.

He claimed that the Commission's calendar was not in sync with that of the NPP’s planned activities for the year.

"In the light of the foregoing, the NPP categorically dissociates itself from the purported ‘presidential debates schedules’ unilaterally announced by the NCCE, and appeals to the Commission not to include the NPP in these arrangements unless and until the party so permits," he noted.

The programme line up seeks to shape the civic conscience of the public, increase participation in governance, and preach tolerance, especially in the electioneering year.

The programme outline, she said, would feature prominently a comprehensive education on Political Party Vigilantism and conflict management.

The Commission, according to the Director of Public Affairs of the NCCE, Joyce Afutu, would be working with other stakeholders, including the Electoral Commission, National Peace Council, would identify hot spots in constituencies to develop proactive measures to deal with issues that would come up.

She said he debate for parliamentary candidates would be staged in all the 275 constituencies.