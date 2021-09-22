In an interview on Citi TV, he said "It also requires discipline, hard work, how we deal with the unemployment situation. If people see that we are genuinely trying to solve unemployment they will come with us."

Barely one year into their second four-year term, the NPP-led government is already seeking another term beyond the 8 years – what it calls "break the 8."

Earlier, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has reiterated the determination of the NPP to break the eight-year electoral jinx in the 2024 polls to sustain socio-economic gains.

That would be hinged on the party's commitment to accelerate socio-economic and infrastructural development across the country and the various social intervention programmes which were transforming the lives of all Ghanaians under the stewardship of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He said Nana Addo was determined to hand over power to NPP, hence his unwavering commitment to working tirelessly at all times to make sure the party succeeded in governance.