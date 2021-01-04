This decision was made by the National Executive Council of the party at a meeting in Accra today.

There have been speculations on who the government will nominate to serve as Speaker after the December 7 polls produced a hung parliament with names like Justice Dotse, Ayikoi Otoo popping up.

The National Council of the NPP has also opted to maintain Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Suame MP, as its Leader in Parliament.

It has also endorsed the change in deputy from Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Dome-Kwabenya MP, to Alex Afenyo-Markin, the Effutu MP.

The Chief Whip slot has been earmarked for Frank Annoh Dompreh, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP after being held by Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Sunyani East MP.

Mr. Dompreh’s deputies will be the Tolon MP, Habib Iddrisu and the Ayawaso West-Wuogon MP, Lydia Alhassan after Matthew Nyindam, the Kpandai MP and Moses Anim, the Trobu MP held those positions in the current Parliament.

Lydia Alhassan replaces Ophelia Hayford, the Mfantseman MP who was earlier proposed as one of the Deputy Whips.

Mike Ocquaye, Speaker of Parliament

Prof. Ocquaye was a two-term Dome-Kwabenya MP served as the Second Deputy Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament between 2009 and 2013.

He was MP for Dome-Kwabenya from 2005 to 2013.

From 2001 to 2004, he had served as Ghana’s High Commissioner to India.

In February 2005, he became Minister of Energy, and later he was moved to the post of Minister of Communications.

Prof. Oquaye was also a professor of Political Science at the University of Ghana and was previously the Head of the Department of Political Science and member of the University’s Academic Board.